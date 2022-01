OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since January 6.

Keionne Jackson was last seen Jan. 6 at Taft Middle School.

Family says she never came home.

Jackson is described as a 5’4″, 130 lbs., black female with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Jackson or have any information about her whereabouts, call 405-297-1129 immediately.