OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department issue an Amber Alert and are actively searching for a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near 4900 N. Harvey Parkway.

A woman parked her car running with the child still inside when a man jumped in and drove off, according to OKCPD.

Police are searching for a 2019 Infiniti QX50 with license plate JEP-370.

The child is Ryland Penner and is wearing a gray tank top and red shorts.

He was buckled in a car seat.

Officials say the suspect is described as a white male, 6’0″, dark hair, and dirty clothes.

No other information is available at this time.