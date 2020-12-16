OKCPD search for suspects in $2k wig snatching

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are asking for your help in catching two people accused of taking $2,000 in wigs from a metro beauty supply store.

Police say that surveillance cameras have given them a great opportunity to catch a couple accused in a high dollar headwear heist.

“This was a rather unique larceny. We don’t normally see them like this,” said MSgt. Gary Knight of the OKCPD.

Officials say a man and a woman pulled up in a white car together.

“The male actually gets out in a wheelchair and goes into the business with the female,” said Knight.

Inside, investigators say the man helps himself to several items, but the woman had more expensive tastes.

“The female makes her way into a back room where she pries open a storage area and steals some of the high end wigs,” said Knight.

Police say it’s not unusual for thieves to go deep into stores to find the top dollar merchandise.

“She certainly knew exactly where go to get the expensive items,” said Knight.

Officials say the accused wig-swiping duo made off with about 2000 dollars in high-end head gear but it was all caught on camera.

“Anytime we can get our hands on good surveillance video, that’s obviously something that is going to help us solve this case,” said Knight.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the duo. They say the images are so good that if you know them, they will be easily identified.

If you have information you are asked to call the OKC Police Crime Stoppers hotline at (405) 235-7300. Police stress that it is possible to stay anonymous when you call in a tip.