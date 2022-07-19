OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need help identifying a woman who is allegedly responsible for a shoplifting and assault incident involving a screwdriver at a Dollar General.

The incident occurred at the Dollar General near SE 44th Street and High Avenue.

“An employee confronted the suspect about stealing property and at some point during the interaction, an assault occurred that involved a screwdriver,” Oklahoma City police said on social media.

Image of a shoplifting-assault suspect, from surveillance footage released by OKCPD.

Police shared a surveillance video of the incident on the OKCPD Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or okccrimetips.com. Case number 22-45362