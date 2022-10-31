OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months – and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.
Officials say Bryan Kilgore was recently arrested for an incident involving indecent exposure.
“In late September, Kilgore exposed himself to a victim in a parking lot on the city’s southwest side,” said OKCPD on Facebook. “Oklahoma City Investigators believe there may be more victims connected with Kilgore who have yet to report it.”
If you have been a victim in an incident involving Kilgore, investigators encourage you to call 911 immediately and report it.