OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been implicated in two indecent exposure cases in as many months – and now, investigators are asking other victims to come forward.

Officials say Bryan Kilgore was recently arrested for an incident involving indecent exposure.

Bryan Kilgore. Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

“In late September, Kilgore exposed himself to a victim in a parking lot on the city’s southwest side,” said OKCPD on Facebook. “Oklahoma City Investigators believe there may be more victims connected with Kilgore who have yet to report it.”

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

If you have been a victim in an incident involving Kilgore, investigators encourage you to call 911 immediately and report it.