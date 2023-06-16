OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department Robbery Detectives are searching for someone who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect walked into the store near SW 94th and S. Western, then pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded they open the register.

The employee was able to run out of the business and the suspect left empty-handed.

Police say they hope someone will have information, even though the suspect is covered from head to toe.

Tips may earn you a cash reward and can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.