OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a man facing 14 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 after he cut off his ankle monitor in May.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, 60-year-old David Marchant was charged with those 14 counts, as well as a count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses in Two or More Counties, in October 2021.

He pleaded not guilty and posted bail of $100,000 in December 2021. He was allowed to bond out on the condition he wore an ankle monitor.

His trial was set for August 28, 2023 in January of this year.

Then, on May 30, 2023, Marchant’s bail was revoked after cutting off his ankle monitor and failing to appear in court.

Authorities have been searching for him since and are now asking for the public’s help.

If you know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300.