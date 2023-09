OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a 66-year-old man with early-onset dementia.

Terrence Embery was last seen wearing red pants and white shirt near N. Harvey & NW 92nd Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Embery is described as 5’8″ and 140 lbs. with gray hair.

If you see Embery or have any information on his whereabouts, contact 911.