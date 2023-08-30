Update 8/3, 3:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says Loubit Abdekadri has been found safe. Sgt. Dillon Quirk says she was spotted in a culvert by the department’s drones.

Update 8/30, 2:55 p.m. – OKCPD searches water for missing, non-verbal teen with autism

The Oklahoma City Police Department says they are investigating a possible body in the water near NW 164th & Penn in relation to missing teen Loubit Abdekadri.

Original Story 8/30, 2:25 p.m. – OKCPD searches for missing, non-verbal teen with autism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing, non-verbal 16-year-old with autism.

Officials say 16-year-old Loubit Abdekadri walked away from a residence near NW 150th and Penn around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve red plaid shirt with khaki pants and red flip flops.

If you see Abdekadri, call 911 immediately.