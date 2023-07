OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man they say has an active warrant.

According to Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers, 19-year-old Jadarius Burton has warrants for First Degree Burglary and Domestic Assault.

Jadarius Burton. Image courtesy OKCPD.

Officials say Burton is 5’6″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.

OKCPD says there is a reward up to $1,000 being offered.