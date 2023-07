OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for obtaining money by false pretense.

According to OKCPD, 40-year-old Kevin Baker has a warrant regarding the crime of obtaining money by false pretense. He’s 6’6″ with blonde/brown hair and green eyes.

Kevin Baker. Image courtesy OKCPD.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online. You may collect a reward up to $1,000.