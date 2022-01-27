OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who is seen on camera firing a gun at the driver of a vehicle.

Security cameras captured the shooting at an apartment complex near Northwest 10th and MacArthur earlier this month.

Video footage shows a man in a black hoodie exit a black Mercedes and fire shots at the vehicle’s driver.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this shooting suspect. Can you help identify him?

The suspect continues firing as the driver backs the vehicle out and flees the scene.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com. Information can be provided anonymously.