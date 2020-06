OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are searching for a man who is missing and believed to be in danger.

Jackie Alton, 64, walked away from the University of Oklahoma Medical Center last week and has not been seen since.

Alton has a medical condition that requires supervision, MSgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD said.

Alton is described as 5’6″ tall and approximately 135 pounds.

“If you have information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately,” Knight said.