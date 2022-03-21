OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police suspect road rage is to blame for a shooting incident that occurred along I-40 and S. Douglas Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when a suspect fired a handgun into another driver’s car before fleeing the scene.

“Right now, this is possibly linked to a road rage incident,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk. “The victim in this case attempted to make an exit there off of the highway. At some point, a second vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and fired a round at the victim.”

Investigators said the male victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

No one else was injured, according to the police report.

Police were unclear of any motivating factors Monday and could not confirm if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

However, they said they do not consider the shooting a public threat.

“This this is not connected to any other incident, that of someone randomly going around shooting at cars,” added Quirk.

Police told KFOR that while details in the case remain limited, they are searching for the vehicle that may have been involved, described as a light gold or gold sedan driven by a white or Native American female with medium length hair.

The victim is cooperating with investigators, but no arrests have been made, according to police.

