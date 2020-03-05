OKCPD seek to locate man accused of causing $3K worth of damage at convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who vandalized a convenience store, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, all because of a language barrier with the store clerk.

It happened back on February 16th at a convenience store on NW 10th and MacArthur.

"They hit everything here," the clerk told 911 dispatch.

"Are they still there?" the dispatcher asked.

"They broke all things, my glasses, everything," the caller said. "They broke my whole counter, everything, my register, big glass tables and knife box, we have a big knife box."

The clerk is talking about a man who came into the store, according to police, saw that the clerk was also Indian and asked if he spoke the same language.

"The store clerk apparently refused, wanted to speak in English," MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD said.

That's when the suspect allegedly began cursing at the clerk in that language, telling him vulgar things.

"He talking in Indian language and I know the Indian language and he's talking bad words to me and, I know your language, why you talking like this," the clerk told dispatch. "I hold his card, say sorry and he didn't."

At that point, the suspect allegedly got even angrier and began vandalizing items inside the store.

Officials with OKCPD said he caused about $3,000 in damages.

People who live and work in the area tell News 4 they're sick of all the crime.

"Like, unfortunately yesterday, there was a gentleman who was beating his woman up out here at the corner of the street," Ushindi Spears said.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in this case.

"He didn't assault anybody but he did break some items inside the store," Knight said.

After putting up a surveillance image of the suspect, OCPD was able to get him identified within a few hours on Wednesday.

He is facing a vandalism charge.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.