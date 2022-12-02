OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is working to identify the suspect who left the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in late November.

Officials say a woman and her dog were hit by a passing vehicle in the 4300 block of W. Reno around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The vehicle did not stop after striking the victim, according to police.

Courtesy: OKCPD

Investigators believe the vehicle was a dark colored 2021 or 2022 Chevy Colorado Z71 pickup truck.

If you have any info on this case, it can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online at www.okccrimetips.com.