OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking information on the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting Jan. 9.

OKCPD officers were called to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of NW 107th St., where they found 17-year-old Trenton Knight shot to death.

“When officers arrived there, they found one young man deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He appeared to have been shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to it.”

Investigators said several other teens were there when shots were fired and it was unclear if the shooting was intentional or not.

Three days later, authorities arrested 18-year-old Prince Ordu on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Now, authorities are looking for information on a vehicle seen leaving the scene.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

Investigators believe the car to be a 2004/05 silver Ford Taurus.

If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.