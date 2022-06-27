OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A two-year-long string of burglaries in Oklahoma City has put some small business owners in a financial bind.

In April, Kristian Kellum said she was on her way out the door to take her 6-year-old son to school when she noticed her trailer’s doors swinging open.

“I thought, ‘Okay, either the wind opened that or it’s been broken in to,'” said Kellum.

Kellum called for her husband to check it, only to find everything inside was gone.

Kellum said the trailer was locked when she went to bed, but that it was cut when she found it the next morning.

Kristian Kellum’s lock cut off from her trailer.

“We work in telecom, and so it was telecom tools that nobody else is going to need or want,” added Kellum. “We had a laptop stolen and a drill.”

The total cost of the loss was about $6,000 – forcing Kellum’s family into debt.

“We had to, of course, use credit cards to recoup, which always isn’t a fun thing, especially in the inflation and gas prices. He drives a huge truck, costs so much money and gas. We just had a baby and and they robbed us. I mean, the $6,000 for a small business that’s that’s a lot of money. That’s a lot to recoup,” stated Kellum.

Kellum isn’t the only victim to these burglaries, though. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) MSgt. Gary Knight told KFOR they have at least nine victims, based off submitted surveillance video.

Knight said the burglaries are dating back to December of 2020 so far, but the police department didn’t begin investigating until about a year ago.

Kellum has been in contact with other victims, one of which told her via text she lost $10,000 worth of equipment.

OKCPD is currently looking for two Hispanic men who drive a Nissan Centra or Maxima.

Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook post showing the two men they’re looking for in the “serial burglar” case.

Knight said they have not identified the two men yet nor have they been able to make out a license plate from the surveillance.

Kellum is hoping the two men who stole from her are found and arrested. She’s also asking that OKCPD send more patrols to her area.

Knight recommends not leaving valuables in the car and to not make “an attractive target.” He said surveillance cameras are a key piece into finding a suspect though.

Knight urges anyone who has information on the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.