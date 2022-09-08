OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There was a shooting Thursday night near North Jordan Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Around 8:45 p.m Thursday evening, police responded to gunshots near the 2100 block of North Jordan Avenue.

According to police, the incident involved one adult male and one juvenile female, neither received life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown and officials say Crime Scene Investigation has arrived on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.