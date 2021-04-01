OKCPD: Shoplifter pointed air pistol at Target store employee in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police took a suspected shoplifter into custody after he allegedly pointed a CO2 air pistol at a Target store employee.

Matthew Oakley

Officers traveled to the Target near Northwest Expressway and May Avenue on Wednesday after receiving an emergency call.

Matthew Oakley pointed a gun at an employee after he was caught shoplifting, according to police.

An officer stopped Oakley as he was walking out of the store.

Police soon learned the gun was actually a CO2 air pistol.

Oakley faces a handful of charges, including robbery and possession of a firearm after a previous felony.