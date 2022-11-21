OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city’s northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.

The incident started when a woman called authorities and said a man she knew had broken into her home and assaulted her.

When police arrived, the man had already gone.

Officers located the man at another home near NE 23rd and Prospect where he refused to come out.

A standoff ensued, but authorities say after a brief standoff, the suspect came out of the house peacefully and was taken to be questioned.

No other information is available at this time.