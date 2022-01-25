OKCPD still investigating shooting of Family Dollar employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are still working to capture the suspect who shot an employee at Family Dollar during an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred Monday afternoon at a location near Northeast 58th and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Video footage from inside the store shows the suspect, a masked man in a hoodie, escorting one of the workers to the cash register at gunpoint when the two begin to struggle. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

The Family Dollar where the armed robbery occurred.

Other employees and customers were in the store when the robbery occurred. The suspect ordered them to the ground as he raided the cash registers.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials said an armed carjacking was reported minutes later, just a short distance away.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man who appears to be between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing glasses, a black mask, a black hoodie and tan-colored pants.

Information on the victim’s condition has not been provided.

Please call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information on the suspect.