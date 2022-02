OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect on a motorcycle who allegedly shot a man in a car Tuesday night.

Officers were called to NW 36th and MacArthur regarding a shooting.

Police learned that a motorcyclist pulled up to a vehicle and shot the man inside it.

The victim was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.