UPDATE: The Oklahoma City Department have discovered that the package was a personal package that presented no threat to the area. The intersection is open once again.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious package and have called the bomb squad out.
The location of incident is at Main and Robinson, and police authorities have closed the road.
KFOR has a crew headed to the scene. No further details have been released at this time.