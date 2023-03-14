UPDATE: The Oklahoma City Department have discovered that the package was a personal package that presented no threat to the area. The intersection is open once again.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a suspicious package and have called the bomb squad out.

Image courtesy KFOR, Main and Robinson

The location of incident is at Main and Robinson, and police authorities have closed the road.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene. No further details have been released at this time.