OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.

Police officials say the crime happened Friday night & Avila was arrested in Oklahoma City before 9:00 am today.

Photo courtesy OKCPD, Bryan Riojas Avila

No further details have been provided.