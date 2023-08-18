OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust along I-40 Friday morning.

An Oklahoma City Police officer pulled over the driver of a minivan along the interstate, near Anderson Road around 6:30 a.m.

“The driver of the minivan, immediately, once it came to a stop, he jumped out of the minivan and ran across the highway into the tree line,” said OCPD Lt. Frank Herrera.

Through the morning’s darkness and the chaos of the suspect running across the interstate into the woods, officers lost sight of him.

However, inside the van discovered garbage bags full of fresh cut marijuana.

“It looks like maybe ten or so 55-gallon trash bags full,” said Lt. Herrera.

Officers also found tools in the van’s front seat.

“Tools that are associated with a burglary. We also found a box with antennas,” said Lt. Herrera. “It’s used to jam our police radios and audiovisual equipment. So, that led us to believe that maybe it was a burglary.”

Investigators believe this incident is linked to a burglary at a marijuana grow house in Wewoka that happened overnight.

They spent hours searching for the suspect using K-9’s, drones and AirOne but had no luck.

At last check, police called off the manhunt. Their plan is to process the evidence left inside the van and go from there.