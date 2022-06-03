OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says the suspect in an armed robbery shooting outside a liquor store May 25 is finally behind bars.

OKCPD says 27-year-old Marcus Buford was arrested near NW 23rd and Western and booked on several complaints, including assault & battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm.

Courtesy: OKCPD

According to authorities, Buford was wanted in connection to the shooting of a northwest Oklahoma City liquor store employee back on May 25.

Witnesses nearby say the two appeared to be arguing in the parking lot just moments before the shooting.

“Then I heard a loud pop, and the guy fell,” said Sarah Wood, a witness to the shooting.

That’s the moment Wood and her mom jumped into action.

“I pulled in, got us in the middle of the parking lot. He was bleeding. So, my mom got her jacket and we had a baby blanket and went out there and just put it on [him] to try to help keep him from bleeding,” she said.

Wood said the employee appeared to have been shot in the face.

The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and was transferred to the trauma center. He was able to speak to officers at the time he was transported from the crime scene, according to an official.

📧 Have Breaking News sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Breaking News Alerts →