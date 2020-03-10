OKCPD, US Marshals capture man wanted in connection to 2 Oklahoma murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says they have arrested a man wanted in connection to two murders in the city.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of 19-year-old Dave Tariq Walker.

Dave Walker

Walker is wanted in connection with the murders of Marquez Pettit and James Smith.

In September, authorities were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Marquez Pettit dead from a gunshot wound.

Evidence led detectives to connect Walker to Pettit’s murder.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the area of Greenvale Rd. and Melrose Ln. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a truck parked in the grass near the entrance to the London Square Apartments.

Authorities say the truck appeared to be running and was resting against a chain-link fence. As officers got closer to the vehicle, they spotted a man’s body.

Investigators say 47-year-old James Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials were also able to connect Walker to Smith’s murder.

On Monday night, officers spotted Walker in northwest Oklahoma City.

After a lengthy pursuit, investigators say he was able to evade capture and run into an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Walker was found hiding out at a motel near NW 39/Portland.

He was taken into custody by the OKCPD and US Marshals Service.