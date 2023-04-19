OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in crime that could be waiting for you outside your bank.

The OKCPD says officers have seen a couple of cases of “jugging” this week.

Jugging occurs when a criminal sits outside of a bank and watches a person who just made a cash withdrawal get into their car and drive away.

The suspect follows the victim and waits for them to park their car.

After the victim is out of their car, the criminal then breaks into the car in hopes of finding the cash that the victim just withdrew.

“Although these types of crimes are not new to our area, we want to remind you to be aware of your surroundings anytime you are conducting financial business, particularly when it involves larger sums of cash,” said OKCPD. “If you see something suspicious, please err on the side of caution and call 911 immediately.”