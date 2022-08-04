The woman worked with a man to steal the lawnmower. Image from OKCPD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman and her pickup-driving accomplice who worked together to steal a lawnmower from a residence in a local neighborhood.

The woman was seen on a home surveillance camera walking on a sidewalk in a neighborhood near SE 89th and Sooner Road.

Police say this woman stole a lawnmower from an Oklahoma City home. Surveillance image provided by OKCPD.

She approaches a driveway, looks around and appears to head into a garage.

A beige pickup pulls up alongside the house with its tailgate already down, and the woman reappears, walking away from the home, dragging a push lawnmower.

A man gets out of the pickup and helps the woman load it into the truck’s bed. He closes the tailgate, and they drive off together.

Please call Oklahoma City police by dialing (405) 297-1000 if you recognize the suspects.