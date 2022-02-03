OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are adjusting the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols, following recent changes made by state and national health organizations.

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE), National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) and Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) jointly announced on Jan. 24 that they are moving away from universal case investigation and contact tracing.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), the Tulsa County Health Department (THD) and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) said they would follow that guidance and phase out universal case investigation and contact tracing.

OKCPS is following suit, and the change goes into effect Monday, Feb. 7, according to Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

“As we continue to see a high rate of transmission for COVID-19 in our community, it’s even more important for families and staff to monitor for symptoms and stay home when we aren’t feeling well. We also ask that our families and staff help us by continuing to report positive cases to their school or supervisor,” McDaniel said.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel greeting students as they return to school.

OKCPS WILL NO LONGER:

OKCPS will no longer conduct contact tracing on a case-by-case basis. Instead, we will focus our resources to conduct outbreak or “hot-spot” investigations as necessary. This will be used to determine if quarantine or temporary closure for a class, grade level or school site are necessary.

OKCPS will no longer notify each individual who is identified as a “close contact” OR notify a building or campus of a positive case. Instead, OKCPS will notify families and staff who may be involved in an outbreak or “hot spot” incident.

OKCPS will no longer require “close contacts” who are not experiencing any symptoms to quarantine following an exposure, regardless of vaccination status. That said, if you’re currently out due to exposure, you should finish your quarantine period per directions from your contact tracer.

OKCPS WILL CONTINUE:

OKCPS will continue monitoring data, tracking and collecting self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff. This includes our weekly report of positive cases on the district’s website. www.okcps.org/Page/5676

OKCPS will continue to require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, regardless of vaccination status.

OKCPS will continue requiring masks be worn on our campuses and in district vehicles, unless an exemption is in place.

OKCPS will continue with our enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

OKCPS will continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Staff are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email or virtual meeting if possible.

OKCPS will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff. To schedule an appointment, please contact your child’s school or visit our website.

OKCPS will continue working with our partners to schedule additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We’ll share that information with you as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, those who are interested can locate a vaccine site by visiting www.vaxokc.com.

McDaniel stressed that families should keep children home from school if they are sick. Employees who are sick should not report to work.

OKCPS staff were given 10 days of COVID-19 Leave for the 2021-2022 school year. COVID leave days can be used consecutively or separately for COVID incidences.

COVID leave can now only be used for the following reasons, in light of contact tracing changes:

Any staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 can can use COVID leave.

Staff members that request to stay home with a family member that is required to quarantine will be eligible for up to 10 days of COVID leave, but COVID leave will only cover 2/3 of the leave. Employees will be required to use 1/3 of their sick leave in these situations.

Staff members who use all 10 days of COVID leave will need to use other available approved leave if they are out due to COVID illness.