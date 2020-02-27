OKCPS asks for public’s help in five-year strategic plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of community sessions will help decide the future for Oklahoma City Public Schools.



“We want this to lead us and guide us over the next five years of our school life," said Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools.



There are four sessions starting next Tuesday at Frederick Douglass High School to gather input on the district's strategic plan for the next five years, and everyone is invited.



"We want community members and parents and grandparents and brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles and teachers,” Dr. McDaniel said.



School officials say past five-year plans have focused on improving technology in schools, and college readiness.

The current strategic plan expires this year.

Over the past five years, enrollment has shrunk. There are currently just under 37,000 students in Oklahoma City Public Schools with charter and online schools attracting more students.

"Even knowing education and doing the best you can stays consistent; I think our community starts to transform and evolve over the years and we need to keep up with that," OKCPS Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said.

The upcoming Great Commitment Community Sessions are at the following locations:

March 3 at Douglass High School

March 5 at John Marshall High School

March 10 at Capitol Hill High School

March 12 at U.S. Grant High School (in Spanish)

For more information, click here.