OKCPS begins back-to-school process Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma City students are headed back to the classroom tomorrow.

Pre-K through 4th grade students enrolled in the remote/traditional learning option, along with alternative education students, will be returning to their school buildings on an A/B schedule beginning Tuesday, January 19.

Special education students in self-contained classrooms will also be returning four days a week, with Mondays serving as a remote learning day.

Students in grades 5th-12th will continue with their current remote learning schedule.

District leaders are in consultation with OCCHD officials and will continue to monitor conditions in our community with the tentative plan to bring our secondary students back to class on February 1st.

“From the beginning, we have said OKCPS would only bring our students back to the classroom when it was safe and responsible to do so. The health and safety of our students, families and staff are, and always have been, our top priority,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “With support from our partners at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and thorough safety protocols and additional migration efforts in place, we are excited to begin welcoming our students back to school. But this doesn’t mean we can let down our guard. Everyone must continue to be vigilant with our safety and hygiene practices so we can keep our students in classrooms.”

The district has implemented a Six-Point Safety Plan to help reduce transmission of COVID-19.