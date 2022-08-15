OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday a resolution calling for a school bond election.
The resolution includes language that voters within OKCPS boundaries will see on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to OKCPS officials.
The school board’s unanimous vote enables school district officials to ask Oklahoma City voters to consider the following two propositions:
- $936,000,000 to provide funds for acquiring, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites; or an alternative of acquiring all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement;
- $19,000,000 for acquiring transportation equipment; or an alternative of acquiring all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.
OKCPS’ mill levy rate is currently 18, the lowest in the metro; the $955 million bond will bring the school district’s mill levy to 26, bringing OKCPS’ levy in line with other metro districts, which have an average mill levy of 27, school district officials said.
“To put these numbers into perspective for homeowners, this increase for a home valued at $100,000 would be $6.41 a month or less than $80 a year.,” OKCPS officials said.
Board Chair Paula Lewis issued the following statement regarding the vote:
“Today, the OKCPS Board of Education voted unanimously to call a transformational bond election on November 8, 2022. I’m honored to work alongside my fellow board members and to serve this District; both putting kids first and who are courageous enough to take big steps to address the needs of the district as well as provide new opportunities for students to realize and reach their full potential. The successful passage of this bond will provide spaces for innovative learning, college and career programming, and will bring our students opportunities that will allow them to compete with their peers throughout this state. I believe that our community will successfully pass this bond; I believe that the successful package of this bond will be another step towards providing our students a world class education!”Paula Lewis, OKCPS Board Chair
OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel issued this statement:
“This is the biggest bond election in the history of OKCPS. We did not go after a number. What we did as a district was ask ourselves ‘what are the needs?’ and built this bond package from there. The average age of our schools is 72 years old and we have nine schools that are over 100 years old. It is more important than ever that we invest not only in renovating our existing district facilities, but also make plans for new construction.”Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent
The bond package will include the following projects:
|SITE
|FEEDER PATTERN
|Bond Project(s)
|Emerson North HS
|ALTERNATIVE
|Office And Outdoor Court Renovation
|Emerson South HS
|ALTERNATIVE
|Restrooms, Parking, And Outdoor Area Renovation
|Putnam Heights Academy
|ALTERNATIVE
|Outdoor Play Area Renovation
|Belle Isle Enterprise MS 5th & 6th
|APPLICATION
|Building To Be Repurposed
|Belle Isle Enterprise MS 7th & 8th
|APPLICATION
|5 Classroom & Competitive Gymnasium Addition
|Belle Isle High School (9th to 12th)
|APPLICATION
|New Belle Isle High School
|Classen SAS HS at Northeast
|APPLICATION
|Cafeteria Renovation And New Outdoor Eating Courtyard
|Classen SAS MS
|APPLICATION
|Cafeteria Renovation And New Outdoor Eating CourtyardAuditorium Renovation
|Southeast HS
|APPLICATION
|Cafeteria Renovation And Outdoor Eating CourtyardAuditorium & Aviation Program Space Renovations
|Southeast MS
|APPLICATION
|4 Classroom Addition
|Adelaide Lee ES
|CHHS
|New Elementary School Combined With Shidler
|Bodine ES
|CHHS
|Track And Fencing Renovation
|Capitol Hill HS
|CHHS
|New High School
|Capitol Hill MS
|CHHS
|New Middle School Combined With Wheeler
|Cesar Chavez ES
|CHHS
|Soccer Field Renovation
|Fillmore ES
|CHHS
|Track & Fencing RenovationNew Walking Trail
|Hayes ES
|CHHS
|Parking, Fence, And Media Center Renovation
|Heronville ES
|CHHS
|Parking And Bus Lane Reconfiguration
|Shidler ES
|CHHS
|New Elementary School Combined With Adelaide Lee
|Webster MS
|CHHS
|2 Classroom Addition
|Wheeler MS
|CHHS
|New Middle School Combined With Capitol Hill
|Douglass HS
|DOUGLASS
|Miller Stadium Press Box And Softball FieldFlexible Space Addition
|Eugene Field ES
|DOUGLASS
|Main Entrance Renovation and Perimeter Fence
|FD Moon MS
|DOUGLASS
|Outdoor Learning AreaGym & Locker Room Renovation
|Horace Mann Pre- K
|DOUGLASS
|Building To Be Repurposed
|Martin Luther King ES
|DOUGLASS
|Parking And Playground Surface Renovation
|Thelma Parks ES
|DOUGLASS
|Renovate Outdoor Play Area And New Walking Trail
|Wilson ES
|DOUGLASS
|Repurposing Of Gymnatorium
|Britton ES
|JMEHS
|2 Classroom Addition
|John Marshall Enterprise HS
|JMEHS
|Practice Field RenovationFlexible Space Addition
|John Marshall Enterprise MS
|JMEHS
|Media Center RenovationMulti-Building Renovation
|Johnson Pre-K
|JMEHS
|Building To Be Repurposed
|Monroe ES
|JMEHS
|Parking And Fence RenovationCreate New Drop-Off Area
|Nichols Hills Enterprise ES
|JMEHS
|4 Classroom Addition
|Quail Creek ES
|JMEHS
|6 Classroom Addition
|Ridgeview ES
|JMEHS
|Walking Trail And Shade Area
|Buchanan ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Update Parking, Outdoor Play Area, And Fence
|Cleveland ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Parking And Track Renovation
|Esperanza ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Fencing And Acoustical Gym Renovation
|Hawthorne ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Perimeter Fence And Outdoor Classroom
|Kaiser ES
|NW CLASSEN
|2 Classroom Addition And Parking Lot Renovation
|Mark Twain ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Half-Court And West Parking Lot Renovation
|Mary Golda Ross MS
|NW CLASSEN
|Upgrade Fine Arts Area
|NW Classen HS
|NW CLASSEN
|16 Classroom AdditionFemale Softball FacilityFlexible Space Addition
|Rockwood ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Fence Renovation And New Outdoor Classroom
|Taft 5th Grade at Linwood
|NW CLASSEN
|Building To Be RepurposedNew Middle School Combined With Taft
|Taft MS
|NW CLASSEN
|New Middle School Combined With Linwood
|Van Buren ES
|NW CLASSEN
|Connect Sidewalks To Create Walking Trail Upgrade Fence
|Van Buren Pre- K
|NW CLASSEN
|Building To Be Repurposed
|Sandy L. Garrett Early Childhood at Gatewood
|NW CLASSEN
|Parking Improvements
|Rogers MS
|STAR SPENCER
|Gym And Locker Room RenovationPractice Field Addition
|Spencer ES
|STAR SPENCER
|Drop-Off Lane And Outdoor Area Renovation
|Star Spencer HS
|STAR SPENCER
|Twidwell Stadium RenovationCompetitive GymFlexible Space Additions
|Willowbrook ES
|STAR SPENCER
|Outdoor Classroom And New Walking Trail
|Adams ES
|US GRANT
|Renovate Drop-Off And Outdoor Play Area
|Arthur ES
|US GRANT
|Create A Walking TrailParking And Fence Renovation
|Coolidge ES
|US GRANT
|Parking And Courtyard Redesign
|Hillcrest ES
|US GRANT
|Restroom, Track, And Fence Renovation
|Jefferson MS
|US GRANT
|3 Classroom AdditionLocker Room RenovationCompetitive Gym Addition
|Prairie Queen ES
|US GRANT
|Parking And Outdoor Play Area Renovation
|Roosevelt MS
|US GRANT
|Gym And Locker Room Renovation
|Southern Hills ES
|US GRANT
|Parking Lot Renovation And New Walking Trail
|US Grant HS
|US GRANT
|12 Classroom Addition and New Little Generals AreaCafeteria Expansion And Outdoor Eating AreaFlexible Space Addition
Go to www.okcps.org/Bond22 for more information on the bond.