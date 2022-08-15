OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday a resolution calling for a school bond election.

The resolution includes language that voters within OKCPS boundaries will see on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to OKCPS officials.

The school board’s unanimous vote enables school district officials to ask Oklahoma City voters to consider the following two propositions:

$936,000,000 to provide funds for acquiring, constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites; or an alternative of acquiring all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement;

$19,000,000 for acquiring transportation equipment; or an alternative of acquiring all or a distinct portion of such property pursuant to a lease purchase arrangement.

OKCPS’ mill levy rate is currently 18, the lowest in the metro; the $955 million bond will bring the school district’s mill levy to 26, bringing OKCPS’ levy in line with other metro districts, which have an average mill levy of 27, school district officials said.

“To put these numbers into perspective for homeowners, this increase for a home valued at $100,000 would be $6.41 a month or less than $80 a year.,” OKCPS officials said.

Board Chair Paula Lewis issued the following statement regarding the vote:

“Today, the OKCPS Board of Education voted unanimously to call a transformational bond election on November 8, 2022. I’m honored to work alongside my fellow board members and to serve this District; both putting kids first and who are courageous enough to take big steps to address the needs of the district as well as provide new opportunities for students to realize and reach their full potential. The successful passage of this bond will provide spaces for innovative learning, college and career programming, and will bring our students opportunities that will allow them to compete with their peers throughout this state. I believe that our community will successfully pass this bond; I believe that the successful package of this bond will be another step towards providing our students a world class education!” Paula Lewis, OKCPS Board Chair

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel issued this statement:

“This is the biggest bond election in the history of OKCPS. We did not go after a number. What we did as a district was ask ourselves ‘what are the needs?’ and built this bond package from there. The average age of our schools is 72 years old and we have nine schools that are over 100 years old. It is more important than ever that we invest not only in renovating our existing district facilities, but also make plans for new construction.” Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent

The bond package will include the following projects:

SITE FEEDER PATTERN Bond Project(s) Emerson North HS ALTERNATIVE Office And Outdoor Court Renovation Emerson South HS ALTERNATIVE Restrooms, Parking, And Outdoor Area Renovation Putnam Heights Academy ALTERNATIVE Outdoor Play Area Renovation Belle Isle Enterprise MS 5th & 6th APPLICATION Building To Be Repurposed Belle Isle Enterprise MS 7th & 8th APPLICATION 5 Classroom & Competitive Gymnasium Addition Belle Isle High School (9th to 12th) APPLICATION New Belle Isle High School Classen SAS HS at Northeast APPLICATION Cafeteria Renovation And New Outdoor Eating Courtyard Classen SAS MS APPLICATION Cafeteria Renovation And New Outdoor Eating CourtyardAuditorium Renovation Southeast HS APPLICATION Cafeteria Renovation And Outdoor Eating CourtyardAuditorium & Aviation Program Space Renovations Southeast MS APPLICATION 4 Classroom Addition Adelaide Lee ES CHHS New Elementary School Combined With Shidler Bodine ES CHHS Track And Fencing Renovation Capitol Hill HS CHHS New High School Capitol Hill MS CHHS New Middle School Combined With Wheeler Cesar Chavez ES CHHS Soccer Field Renovation Fillmore ES CHHS Track & Fencing RenovationNew Walking Trail Hayes ES CHHS Parking, Fence, And Media Center Renovation Heronville ES CHHS Parking And Bus Lane Reconfiguration Shidler ES CHHS New Elementary School Combined With Adelaide Lee Webster MS CHHS 2 Classroom Addition Wheeler MS CHHS New Middle School Combined With Capitol Hill Douglass HS DOUGLASS Miller Stadium Press Box And Softball FieldFlexible Space Addition Eugene Field ES DOUGLASS Main Entrance Renovation and Perimeter Fence FD Moon MS DOUGLASS Outdoor Learning AreaGym & Locker Room Renovation Horace Mann Pre- K DOUGLASS Building To Be Repurposed Martin Luther King ES DOUGLASS Parking And Playground Surface Renovation Thelma Parks ES DOUGLASS Renovate Outdoor Play Area And New Walking Trail Wilson ES DOUGLASS Repurposing Of Gymnatorium Britton ES JMEHS 2 Classroom Addition John Marshall Enterprise HS JMEHS Practice Field RenovationFlexible Space Addition John Marshall Enterprise MS JMEHS Media Center RenovationMulti-Building Renovation Johnson Pre-K JMEHS Building To Be Repurposed Monroe ES JMEHS Parking And Fence RenovationCreate New Drop-Off Area Nichols Hills Enterprise ES JMEHS 4 Classroom Addition Quail Creek ES JMEHS 6 Classroom Addition Ridgeview ES JMEHS Walking Trail And Shade Area Buchanan ES NW CLASSEN Update Parking, Outdoor Play Area, And Fence Cleveland ES NW CLASSEN Parking And Track Renovation Esperanza ES NW CLASSEN Fencing And Acoustical Gym Renovation Hawthorne ES NW CLASSEN Perimeter Fence And Outdoor Classroom Kaiser ES NW CLASSEN 2 Classroom Addition And Parking Lot Renovation Mark Twain ES NW CLASSEN Half-Court And West Parking Lot Renovation Mary Golda Ross MS NW CLASSEN Upgrade Fine Arts Area NW Classen HS NW CLASSEN 16 Classroom AdditionFemale Softball FacilityFlexible Space Addition Rockwood ES NW CLASSEN Fence Renovation And New Outdoor Classroom Taft 5th Grade at Linwood NW CLASSEN Building To Be RepurposedNew Middle School Combined With Taft Taft MS NW CLASSEN New Middle School Combined With Linwood Van Buren ES NW CLASSEN Connect Sidewalks To Create Walking Trail Upgrade Fence Van Buren Pre- K NW CLASSEN Building To Be Repurposed Sandy L. Garrett Early Childhood at Gatewood NW CLASSEN Parking Improvements Rogers MS STAR SPENCER Gym And Locker Room RenovationPractice Field Addition Spencer ES STAR SPENCER Drop-Off Lane And Outdoor Area Renovation Star Spencer HS STAR SPENCER Twidwell Stadium RenovationCompetitive GymFlexible Space Additions Willowbrook ES STAR SPENCER Outdoor Classroom And New Walking Trail Adams ES US GRANT Renovate Drop-Off And Outdoor Play Area Arthur ES US GRANT Create A Walking TrailParking And Fence Renovation Coolidge ES US GRANT Parking And Courtyard Redesign Hillcrest ES US GRANT Restroom, Track, And Fence Renovation Jefferson MS US GRANT 3 Classroom AdditionLocker Room RenovationCompetitive Gym Addition Prairie Queen ES US GRANT Parking And Outdoor Play Area Renovation Roosevelt MS US GRANT Gym And Locker Room Renovation Southern Hills ES US GRANT Parking Lot Renovation And New Walking Trail US Grant HS US GRANT 12 Classroom Addition and New Little Generals AreaCafeteria Expansion And Outdoor Eating AreaFlexible Space Addition

Go to www.okcps.org/Bond22 for more information on the bond.