OKCPS bringing vital resources directly to students’ front door

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is using buses to meet the needs of students across the district.

“We are really bringing the things that our families need out into our communities,” said Dr. Marsha Herron, Chief of Equity and Student Support at OKCPS.

The new program is called “Routes to Resources” and brings support directly to students in need.

“They’ve been going out and doing things like attendance checks, dropout recovery, they’ve been visiting and dropping books off to their students,” said Herron.

Students also have access to books, hygiene kits, backpacks, coats and other essential items.

Herron says students are in need every school year, but she says this one has been unlike any other before.

“The needs are overwhelming…We’re seeing all kinds of things, like people who have eviction notices, people who have really exorbitant utility bills. People who have not caught up from the ice storm,” said Herron.

The buses are also stationed at different locations within the community for families to come and go as needed.

“We’re also helping our parents too,” said Herron.

It’s at these locations that families have access to mental health services, social workers and even school nurses.

Herron says if parents or students don’t see what they need, the district will find a way to help.

“We have done everything from airbeds, to gas vouchers, to clothing, to just sitting and listening,” said Herron.

If families feel uncomfortable visiting the locations in person, they can also call 587-FEEL for assistance.

The weekly schedule for the buses can be found here.

