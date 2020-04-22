OKCPS changes meal service on Wednesday due to potential for severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As school districts across the state work to make sure that students remain fed during the coronavirus pandemic, officials at one local school district say their service is being changed due to the potential for severe storms.

Due to possibly inclement weather, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say that meal pick-up service will only be available as walk-up service on Wednesday, April 22.

“We ask our families to please be patient as our SNS teams deal with today’s weather conditions. We also ask families to be safe and weather aware as they venture out to pick-up meals,” a note from the district read.

Families can visit any elementary school, Classen SAS Middle School, and Douglass High School to pick up meals on April 22.

However, all mobile sites located at city parks and the Green Pastures building will be closed on Wednesday.