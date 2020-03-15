OKCPS: Class will resume March 23 as scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sean McDaniel says that as of right now, classes will resume as scheduled after Spring Break.

OKCPS Families and Staff,

You may have seen news about school districts across the county closing or extending Spring Break. Each district is unique and, while I support any district as they navigate through the coronavirus challenge, I do not share their position to make a decision about closing at this time. Spring Break provides us with a few additional days to continue to gather information and seek guidance from state and national agencies.

Our position today is that OKCPS will resume classes on Monday, March 23rd. This is based upon guidance we have received from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD), the Governor’s Office, and the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. My staff has participated in numerous conference calls and webinars over the past 72 hours and I have spoken directly to the heads of our state agencies. The prevailing thought is that we should wait to cancel school for now, and I agree. While we may eventually decide to extend Spring Break as we gather more information and receive additional guidance, today is not the day to make that decision.

I do recognize that the earlier we can make a call to extend Spring Break, the better it will be for our families as they work to make plans for the care of their children. Please trust that I will keep that in the forefront of my decision-making process.

In the meantime, our staff is continuing to finalize plans for feeding students if the decision is made to extend Spring Break. We are also working with state officials and our legal team as we explore ways to provide instruction and services to all of our students, especially those with the most significant challenges.

Finally, I want to emphasize that my decision to wait is not in any way an indication that I am not taking the COVID-19 situation seriously. Quite the contrary. I am monitoring this rapidly evolving situation by the minute — literally — and am committed to making all decisions in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, families, staff and our community.

If our plans do change, we will notify our stakeholders via the district’s website (www.okcps.org/covid-19), phone and text messages, social media and local media.

In the meantime, the best prevention for viruses like the flu also prevent the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the chance of getting sick. Please remember to practice social distancing when possible and to wash hands frequently while at home or in the community.Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

1. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, with 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available.

2. Cough into a tissue or your elbow (not your hand), then throw tissue away and wash your hands.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

4. Avoid contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.

5. Consult your healthcare provider if you or your child have health conditions that put you at increased risk.

OKCPS is grateful for the support of our families, staff and the OKC community during this challenging time.

Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools