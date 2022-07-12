OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Leaders in the Oklahoma City Public School District have been hard at work selecting potential projects that would be completed if a bond was passed by voters.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel says a bond would pay for projects that all students could enjoy, while also paying for much-needed new construction of some schools.

Overview projects include adding STEAM and Innovation spaces to schools, a new Film Production and Studio Arts academy, as well as expanding mechanics programs.

The proposal also includes new construction of some schools that would open for the 2026-2027 school year.

Capitol Hill High School Feeder Pattern

New Capitol Hill High School

New Middle School – Combining Capitol Hill & Wheeler

Douglass High School Feeder Pattern

Douglass High School Flexible Space Addition

FD Moon Middle School Gym & Locker Room Renovation

John Marshall Enterprise High School Feeder Pattern

John Marshall Enterprise Middle School Multi-Building Renovation

John Marshall Enterprise High School Flexible Space Addition

Regional Stadium Addition

NW Classen High School Feeder Pattern

New Middle School – Combing Taft & Taft-Linwood (5th – 8th)

NW Classen High School Flexible Space Addition

Star Spencer High School Feeder Pattern

Star Spencer High School Gymnasium Addition

Star Spencer High School Flexible Space Addition

Star Spencer High School Entrance & Administration Remodel

US Grant High School Feeder Pattern

US Grant High School Flexible Space Addition

US Grant High School Cafeteria Expansion & Outdoor Eating Area

Jefferson Middle School Competitive Gym Addition

Application Schools

New Belle Isle Enterprise High School (9th – 12th)

Classen SAS Middle School Auditorium Renovation

Southeast High School Auditorium Renovation

Southeast High School Aviation Program Space Renovation.

“This is an exciting time for the district and I look forward to continuing our transformational work together to elevate the educational experience for all OKCPS students,” said Dr. McDaniel.

Now that the list of projects have been selected, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education will have to approve the plan.

After that, the board will publicly call for an election and set an election date.

At this point, the district hopes to have the bond on the November ballot.