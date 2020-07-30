OKCPS details online learning choices as trend grows in the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will begin its school year online only this fall.

Now we’re learning it will offer two programs for students, one based more on the teacher-student connection, and another completely online with a flexible schedule.

All-online learning is an option families across the state seem to be seeking during these challenging times.

“This is a difficult time, having to make some tough choices, families are having to make some very tough choices,” said Jason Brown, OKCPS Deputy Superintendent.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering two online options for students.

One for those who plan to return to the classroom when that’s possible, bringing teachers to students’ homes virtually, facilitating interaction with small groups.

“Those are the teachers you will see face-to-face when we get a chance to transition back,” said Brown.

The second option is completely online, allowing students to work on their own schedule, at their own pace.

The move to all-online learning is a trend across the state.

During the pandemic, virtual charter school Epic says more than 40,000 students have enrolled with them. Representatives claim it is now the largest district in the state.

“We were projecting enrollment growth before the pandemic but certainly we didn’t project enrollment like this,” said Shelly Hickman Managing director, Epic Charter Schools.

Epic has faced allegations ranging from embezzlement to inflated enrollment numbers for more than seven years – allegations it denies.

The charter school says it has lended a hand to other districts making the move to online schooling since the start of the pandemic – for free.

“For us, that offer still stands, we’re working with several school districts right now to help them, we are not just trying to get more enrollment,” said Hickman.

All leaders know this is and will be a challenging year, but are trying to turn lemons into lemonade.

“But if we can all chip in as a village for the students of Oklahoma City Public School and the State of Oklahoma in general, I think we will all pull through this together,” Brown said.

OKCPS says it will continue offering the all-online option even after the pandemic, as it was in the works before it started. Those students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

The district will provide necessary technology to its students.

For more details on the district’s plan, visit this link.

