OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at one southwest Oklahoma City elementary school are using music to promote learning – and it starts with one simple note that grows into a tune.

“I have seen some excellent, robust, fine arts programs across Oklahoma City, public schools,” said Julianne Denton, principal at Southern Hills Elementary. “But this is the first time that I’ve seen parents, families, community members being involved in the learning day through regular daily learning experience.”

The Oklahoma City Public Schools’ vision is to provide a world class education for students. One of the ways staff members are doing that at Southern Hills Elementary is by engaging families and the community.

Pre-K students put their talents on display for their parents who join the chorus.

It was a beautiful experience for one mother of two who says her daughter can’t stop singing.

“These songs [helped her] learn to read [and] learn how to say her name,” said Brianna Martinez.

“Students learn when they’re when their kinesthetic is involved with different materials, instruments,” said Denton.

Denton told KFOR this type of learning extends beyond school walls – they are making long- lasting connections.