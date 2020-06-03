OKCPS employee tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An employee with Oklahoma City Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, district officials say they were made aware that a School Nutrition Services (SNS) employee from John Marshall Enterprise Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was not directly involved in meal preparation or distribution.

“As always, there is nothing more important to OKCPS than the health and safety of our families and staff,” said district officials. “Per CDC guidelines and in an abundance of caution and care for those who were also inside the building yesterday, we have notified staff of the occurrence and are recommending self-quarantine for fourteen days. Further, the building will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.”

OKCPS is working with public health officials to address the situation.

“And, while we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with our families, staff and community so you can make well-informed decisions,” the district said.

OKCPS will prepare “Grab & Go” style meals at an offsite location and bring them to JMEMS for distribution outside of the building.