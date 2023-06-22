OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation has announced its 2023 Wall of Fame honorees.

According to the OKCPS Foundation, four people and one couple will be inducted into the Wall of Fame on October 30 at the 39th annual Wall of Fame Humanitarian Awards event at the Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Cuong Do, J. Don Harris, D.D.S., Pamela Ruth Henry, Florence Jones-Kemp, as well as Ray and Pat Potts will be honored.

Cuong Do. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

J. Don Harris, D.D.S. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Pamela Ruth Henry. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Florence Jones-Kemp. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Ray and Pat Potts. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Henry is also the Posthumous Honoree and the Potts’ are being recognized as Unsung Hero Honorees.

“We are extremely proud to announce our 2023 Wall of Fame honorees,” said Mary Mélon-Tully, the president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation. “The scope of their respective influence is profound, and each of them serves as an amazing inspiration to us all, as well as for today’s OKCPS students. We look forward to coming together with former honorees and our community in October to honor and highlight their accomplishments.”

