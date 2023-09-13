OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new chapter was unveiled for the ReadOKC program on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation debuted its second On the Go! Book Bus.

“ReadOKC is sparking a light in these kids to learn, to love to read and these book buses will help that,” said Drew Dugan, Vice President – Education, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce.

ReadOKC On The Go! Book Bus. Image KFOR. ReadOKC On The Go! Book Bus. Image KFOR.

The program’s mission is to increase OKCPS students’ access to reading materials to improve literacy rates district wide.

“Literacy skills will open doors for our kids that otherwise would be shut out,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, OKCPS Superintendent.

Each student that visits an On the Go! Book Bus will leave with a brand-new book of their choice.

The program’s first bus debuted two years ago and has distributed more than 36,000 books across the district.

With two buses now in the ReadOKC fleet, each OKCPS school will receive a book bus visit every school year. One bus is for elementary students and another for secondary students.

The second bus also includes a section dedicated to the students in the district’s Newcomer Academies, who have recently moved to the United States and are often English language learners. OKCPS serves approximately 1,100 students in seven Newcomer Academies located throughout the district.

“The new book bus will be stocked with resources intentionally selected to meet the needs of these students, guaranteeing them access to relevant reading materials that support and encourage them as they embark on the difficult task of learning a new language,” said a press release.

Mary Mélon-Tully, the President and CEO, Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation added that the diversity found within OKCPS is part of what makes the district special.

Details about volunteer opportunities and information about how to donate books can be found here.