OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is welcoming four members to the OKCPS Wall of Fame on Monday, October 17.

Dr. Karl Hansen, Dr. Kathryn Jeffery, Gerald McCoy and Gregory McPherson II are being recognized at OKCPS Foundation’s 38th annual Humanitarian Awards reception.

Dr. Karl Hansen. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Dr. Kathryn Jeffery. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Gerald McCoy. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Gregory McPherson II. Image courtesy OKCPS Foundation.

Dr. Karl Hansen is a nationally recognized researcher, teacher and lecturer, he continues to invest in the next generation of physicians.

Dr. Kathryn Jeffery is known for her equity-driven approach to educational leadership, student services and Career Technical Education (CTE).

Gerald McCoy became the 3rd overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ultimately playing for Tampa, the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Gregory McPherson II is the Foundation's "Unsung Hero" honoree of this year's class. He is the Founder of Visionaries ENT, PoetryAndChill OKC and PoetryAndChill OKC Kids, a non-profit organization offering a platform for artists to showcase their talent.

The awards reception will be held Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Skirvin Hotel at One Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102.