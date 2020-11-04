OKCPS going to asynchronous virtual learning for remainder of week due to power outage issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials are moving students to asynchronous virtual learning for the rest of the week in response to continuing power outage issues.

“This means that teachers will load assignments into Canvas and all students will log-in each day to learn on their own. Teachers will make every attempt to touch base with students to provide support as needed,” an OKCPS message to student families states.

School officials say they are aware that some families and staff members are still struggling with power outages and online connectivity issues.

“If you are unable to connect for virtual learning, please don’t worry. We just ask that you let your child’s teacher know as soon as you can for attendance purposes. And, when possible, we encourage students to log in and complete any asynchronous learning activities that have been assigned to them,” the message states.

This week technically marks the end of the first nine weeks of the fall semester, however, school officials remind parents that the first nine weeks are “just a checkpoint for grades and progress. The deadline for submitting and grading assignments will be extended into next week.”

OKCPS curbside meal service will be limited for the remainder of the week because of ongoing power outages. Families are advised to visit www.okcps.org/meals daily for an up-to-date list of meal sites that will be operating between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

School district officials will continue to keep families updated through social media, phone and text messages, as well as on OKCPS.org.