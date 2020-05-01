OKCPS honors school nutrition workers for feeding children during coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools honored their School Nutrition Services workers for stepping up to feed kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKCPS lunch workers served over 757,000 meals to children during the pandemic. Many of those students do not have nutritious food at home, according to an OKCPS news release.

“These unmasked heroes are a key part of meeting the needs of our students. When students have full bellies they are more likely to succeed academically,” the news release states. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our School Nutrition Services team stepped up to execute this new normal for food service to ensure children in our district have their nutritional needs met.”

Nutrition Services staff were treated to doughnuts and received warm messages written in chalk on school grounds on Friday.

“Students, parents, teachers and staff also made cards and video messages for these OKCPS lunch heroes,” the news release states.

Photo provided by OKCPS

OKCPS is the largest school district in Oklahoma, and a high number of students are burdened by food insecurity.

However, students receive free breakfast and lunch everyday because OKCPS is a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) district. CEP is a federal program that subsidizes meals for low income area school districts.

OKCPS serves approximately 45,000 meals daily.

“To all of our school lunch heroes in OKCPS, on behalf of the Superintendent’s Cabinet, we want to say thank you for all that you do and for the value you bring to our district. We could not do this without you,” OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said.

