OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The start of the school year is less than three weeks away, but Oklahoma City Public Schools is still in need of teachers.

The district is hosting a career fair across three separate locations on Tuesday, July 26.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., interested applicants can head to the job fair at Jefferson Middle School, Mary Golda Ross Middle School, or F.D. Moon Middle School.

Organizers say they are searching for teachers, school counselors, nurses, and paraprofessionals.

The district says it is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus to new hires who are bilingual in Spanish, Vietnamese or Burmese. A $1,500 bonus will be offered to new hires or transfers who specialize in math, science, or special education.

For more information, call (405) 587-1109 or apply online.