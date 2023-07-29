OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is set to hold one of two events hosting Back to School Bash events for parents and children.

The school district two Back to School Bash events, will take place on July 29th and August 5th, 2023.

According to school officials each event is designed to provide families information, education, resources and direct services needed for a successful school year.

The bash will include services such as medical screenings, after-school programs, informational workshops and more. OKCPS enrollment teams will be on-site and also available to answer questions.

This Saturday’s bash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at U.S. Grant High School, 5016 S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

A second bash will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Frederick Douglass High School in the auditorium and cafeteria, 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.