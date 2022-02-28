OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) says its district-wide mask mandate will end Tuesday, March 1.

“While we will continue to strongly encourage masking, our students and staff and visitors will no longer be required to do so on our campuses or at activities,” said OKCPS in a statement to families and staff Monday.

OKCPS says out of thousands, two employees and four students are currently COVID-positive.

However, OKCPS says the following measures will continue:

Monitoring data, tracking and collecting self-reported positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff

Require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 5 days, regardless of vaccination status

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols

Practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible

Make masks available to students, staff and visitors at all district sites

Provide free COVID-19 testing for students and staff

Working with community partners to schedule additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Expect families to keep children home from school if they are sick and, likewise, expect employees to not report to work if they are ill

“We do recognize that positivity rates may continue to fluctuate,” said Supt. Sean McDaniel. “Please rest assured that in the event the community and/or district’s positivity rate surges or if we were to receive counsel from the OCCHD that OKCPS should reconsider our decisions regarding mask requirements, we will do so.”