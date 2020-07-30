OKCPS offering 2 online learning options for fall semester

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is offering students two online learning options for the 2020 fall semester.

The first option is the school system’s Traditional Learning Contingency Plan, also referred to as Remote Learning, according to an OKCPS news release.

“Simply put, this plan has OKCPS teachers bringing their classrooms to students at home using technology. This option is teacher-driven and provides ongoing interaction between teacher and students in a small group, online classroom setting using our learning management system coupled with assessments developed by OKCPS teachers,” Crystal Raymond, OKCPS Media Relations Manager, said in the news release.

The Traditional Learning Contingency Plan will be conducted online for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester, according to Raymond.

“This plan will be reevaluated half way through the first 9 weeks of school to determine if continuing virtually is the best option for students or if we can safely transition into some type of in-person learning,” Raymond said in the news release.

The second option is OKCPS’ e3 Online Learning, which is described in the news release as a fully online option that allows students to work at their own pace and uses online learning platforms Florida Virtual (K – 5th) and Edgenuity (6th – 12th).

“Students will have access to a teacher as a mentor, but this will primarily be self-led learning. This option also requires a 9 week commitment for Pre-K – 8th grade and a semester long commitment for 9th – 12th grade students,” Raymond said in the news release.

A school district team will create the Pre-K curriculum and provide it through the SeeSaw platform.

A parent or guardian must opt in through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal to select the e3 Online Learning option. The deadline to select the e3 option is Aug. 9.

“Families who would like their student to participate in our Traditional/Remote Learning option do not need to take any additional action aside from the enrollment process,” Raymond said.

OKCPS officials recommend that families visit www.okcps.org/BacktoSchool to enroll online and learn more about the two learning options, to find instructions for enrolling online and other back to school information, according to the news release.

In-person enrollment has been postponed, but an update will be provided soon, the news release states.

“All students will be provided with a mobile device as part of either learning option. Additional details regarding device deployment and access to wifi will be provided very soon,” Raymond said.

New families who live within the OKCPS boundaries should go to www.okcps.org/enroll2020 to complete the Online Registration form for their student.

“New families who live outside the district boundaries are welcome to request a transfer to OKCPS to enroll in our e3 Online Learning option. However, OKCPS is not accepting transfers for our current traditional / remote learning option,” Raymond said.

